Corrections

>> A proposal to build a casino resort on Hawaiian home lands was originally intended for property that would exclude any site west of Ko Olina to address concerns by homestead communities in Nanakuli and Waianae. A story on Page B1 Monday reported inaccurate information.

>> Plans for the Ala Wai Canal Flood Control System previously included a controversial 4-foot wall along the canal. A photo caption accompanying a story about public input for revised plans contained inaccurate information.

>> The Partners for Democracy program includes four aides to Honolulu Councilwoman Radiant Cordero, state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, state Rep. Jackson Sayama and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. Another works for the City Council Support Serv­ices staff. Eight are self-described candidates, including former Hawaii County Councilman Greggor Ilagan, who now represents Pahoa-Kalapana in the state House. A story on Page B2 Friday contained inaccurate information.