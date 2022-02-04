Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ cameo reportedly prompts walk-off

Rudy Giuliani’s surprise appearance as a contestant on “The Masked Singer” prompted two judges to walk off the set, Deadline reported.
Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong left in protest after the former New York City mayor was unmasked, Deadline said. Fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy reportedly remained on stage and chatted with the controversial Republican.
Thicke and Jeong eventually returned to resume taping of the Season 7 premiere of the hit Fox series.
Giuliani has become a divisive figure in American politics in recent years after working as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.