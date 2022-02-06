Hawaii surfer Moana Jones Wong wins women’s Billabong Pipe Pro

Oahu’s Banzai Pipeline crowned its first queen today.

Hawaii’s Moana Jones Wong, 22, made surf history by winning the first-ever women’s Billabong Pipe Pro in Loving Memory of Andy Irons. She is the first woman to take home the championship trophy, a surfboard shaped by Gerry Lopez; the day before, 11-time world champ Kelly Slater, 49, earned the men’s trophy with a near-perfect performance in towering barrels.

The event, which kicked off the World Surf League’s 2022 championship season, saw Wong defeat Hawaii’s 5-time world champ and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore as she charged dicey, barreling waves, emerging with a smile and calm grace that evoked comparisons to Hawaii surfing pioneer Rell Sunn.

“Carissa is my favorite surfer, she’s my hero,” a teary Wong told commentator Strider Wasilewsky just after her win during the World Surf League’s broadcast of the event as they sat on their surfboards in the water.

“I don’t believe it … this was the best moment of my life,” she said a few minutes later as she stood on winner’s platform, her red helmet replaced by colorful haku lei and holding the winner’s trophy with its painted aqua-blue Pipeline wave by Phil Roberts.

”I never thought I would accomplish this,” said the North Shore native, who in addition to winning $80,000 for first place, became the top-ranked surfer in the WSL rankings and secured a wild card invitation to the next event on the championship tour, the Hurley Pro presented By Shiseido, scheduled for Friday through Feb. 23 just down the road at Sunset Beach.