This stir-fry is built from pantry staples

Coarsely crushed black peppercorns star in this dish built primarily on pantry staples. Don’t be shy about adding the entire tablespoon of pepper, as it balances the beef’s richness and adds a lightly spicy bite. This is an especially great recipe if you’re working from home: You could let the beef marinate for up to eight hours if you like, then cook it whenever you’re ready. And leftovers, tucked into a crunchy baguette or rolled into a wrap, make a wonderful lunch the next day.

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns, coarsely crushed with the bottom of a cup or pan

• 3 garlic cloves, grated

• 2 teaspoons light brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• Kosher salt

• 3/4 pound sirloin steak, thinly sliced crosswise

• 3 tablespoons sunflower oil or other neutral oil

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1/2 head small green cabbage (about 8 ounces), thinly sliced

• 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

• 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed with your fingertips

• 2 scallions, thinly sliced

• Cooked rice, for serving

Directions:

Add peppercorns, garlic, brown sugar, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon salt to a medium bowl and stir to combine. Add sliced steak and toss to coat.

Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add steak and cook, stirring frequently, until some of the edges are lightly browned, 3-4 minutes. Add soy sauce and toss beef to coat, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a bowl or plate.

Add cabbage to skillet, spread in an even layer and let cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute so that some pieces caramelize in the pan. Toss and cook cabbage, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 4-6 minutes. Stir in vinegar and season with salt.

Add steak and any juices back to the skillet, and stir until well combined with the cabbage and warmed through, about 1 minute. Top with toasted sesame seeds and scallions; serve with rice.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 2-4.