Injured visitor rescued from popular Kauai hiking spot

Kauai firefighters on Tuesday rescued an injured 53-year-old hiker from Hoopii Falls in Kapaa.

At about 12:50 p.m., first responders received a call about a hiker who sustained leg injuries after jumping off a rope swing, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release.

Rescue 3, aboard Air 1, and personnel from the Kaiakea fire station arrived on the scene at around 1:10 p.m. to find an injured female hiker from Utah.

She was loaded into a rescue basket, extracted by Air 1 and transported to a landing zone.

American Medical Response treated the hiker during transport to the Wilcox Medical Center emergency room.

The scene was cleared at about 2:15 p.m., KFD said.