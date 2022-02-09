Injured visitor rescued from popular Kauai hiking spot

Kauai firefighters on Tuesday rescued an injured 53-year-old hiker from Hoopii Falls in Kapaa.
At about 12:50 p.m., first responders received a call about a hiker who sustained leg injuries after jumping off a rope swing, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release.
Rescue 3, aboard Air 1, and personnel from the Kaiakea fire station arrived on the scene at around 1:10 p.m. to find an injured female hiker from Utah.
She was loaded into a rescue basket, extracted by Air 1 and transported to a landing zone.
American Medical Response treated the hiker during transport to the Wilcox Medical Center emergency room.
The scene was cleared at about 2:15 p.m., KFD said.
