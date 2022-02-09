comscore Hawaii governor, citing drop in COVID-19 cases, will not mandate booster for travelers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii governor, citing drop in COVID-19 cases, will not mandate booster for travelers

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 26 Kahai Auld is given a booster shot by nurse Kristina Boltz at Kaiser Permanente’s COVID-19 clinic at Blaisdell Center.

    Kahai Auld is given a booster shot by nurse Kristina Boltz at Kaiser Permanente’s COVID-19 clinic at Blaisdell Center.

Following weeks of anticipation, Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced that the Safe Travels Hawaii program will not require booster shots for travelers to bypass the state’s mandatory quarantine. Read more

