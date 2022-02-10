comscore Japan’s Hirano wins halfpipe gold, Shaun White finishes 4th | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Japan’s Hirano wins halfpipe gold, Shaun White finishes 4th

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:27 pm
  • FRANCISCO SECO / AP United States’ Shaun White waves after competing in the men’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.

    FRANCISCO SECO / AP

    United States’ Shaun White waves after competing in the men’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China.

BEIJING >> Japan’s Ayumu Hirano has won gold with a boundary-pushing run in the men’s halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. Three-time gold medalist Shaun White was fourth in what he has said would be his final competition.

There was no doubt over the winner after Hirano’s electric performance as the last rider to go. His run included an intricate and unprecedented series of flips and spins that pushed a sport obsessed with progression to new heights. His score of 96 reflected that and the two-time Olympic silver medalist moved past Scotty James of Australia. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took bronze.

White fell on the final run of a career that’s seen the American star win three Olympic titles. He removed his helmet and goggles, and waved to the crowd on his way down the halfpipe. He teared up as the sparse crowd bid adieu and his fellow riders lined up to hug him.

“I wanted it,” White said. “My legs were giving out on me every hit.”

The stage was being set for some controversy after the second run. James took over the lead with his second attempt. Hirano followed with an impressive run that included the difficult-to-do triple cork, but wasn’t rewarded by the judges. The crowd booed and social media was buzzing.

He executed on his program for the last run of the day, gaining a score of 96 and propelling himself into first place.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Sting sells music catalog to Universal
Next Story
Hawaii woman gets 90 days in jail in embassy documents case

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up