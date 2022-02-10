Repairs to restore Waimea Swinging Bridge access begin next week

Kauai County officials announced today offered updates on the restoration work and closures on Menehune Road after a Jan. 4 rock slide.

Starting Monday, Kaikor Construction, the county’s contractor for repairs to the Waimea Swinging Bridge, will begin work on temporary pedestrian access to the bridge. Permanent repairs won’t begin for several months.

The contractor will take about two weeks to restore the section of the pedestrian walkway, landing platform and stairs damaged by the rockfall.

Menehune Road will be closed Monday to Feb. 17 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Traffic will be open Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Temporary road closures may be needed during the work or if rainfall causes more hazards.

“Given the historic nature of the Waimea Swinging Bridge, we expect the last phase of work to install the permanent repair materials will require special order materials; thus, officials anticipate that permanent repairs won’t start for several months,” a news release said.

The county’s geotechnical consultant is working on determining parameters for a permanent solution to help prevent further rockfalls.

Panini Road, an alternate emergency access route from Waimea Canyon Drive, will be open to local residents and first responders using four-wheel drive vehicles only.

Anyone needing help during work hours can call the Kauai Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) at 808-241-1800.

After work, call police dispatch at 808-241-1711. In an emergency call 911.

Kupuna needing assistance can contact the Agency on Elderly Affairs at 808-241-4470.

Anyone with school-aged children needing assistance with distance learning can call KEMA at 808-241-1800.

An online newsletter, “Waimea Valley Rockslide,” is available at www.kauai.gov/KEMA.