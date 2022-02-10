PHOTO: Dream Scene

DREAM SCENE: Red crowned cranes, an endangered species, walk and flutter their wings in the Setsuri River in Hokkaido’s Tsurui village, which recorded a temperature of -1 degree Fahrenheit in January. The difference in the air and water temperatures creates a dreamlike mist over the river. The cranes nest along the river, and they shrill loudly while searching for prey.
