Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 707 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 707 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,247 fatalities and 230,238 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 910,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 77.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 414 new cases on Oahu, 148 on Hawaii island, 62 on Maui, 55 on Kauai, 14 on Molokai, two on Lanai and 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 15,951 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreasedtoday by 1,156.

