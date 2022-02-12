Injured hiker rescued from Kauai’s Kalalau Trail

An injured hiker from California was rescued on Kauai’s Kalalau Trail on Friday.

First responders at around 3:45 p.m. received reports of a 56-year-old man who was injured while hiking on the trail, the Kauai Fire Department said in a release.

American Medical Response and personnel from KFD’s Hanalei fire station responded to the incident.

At around 5 p.m., rescue personnel aboard KFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the hiker on the trail in the vicinity of Hoolulu falls.

First responders extracted the hiker and flew him to a landing zone at Princeville Airport, where Hanalei firefighters and AMR personnel were waiting. The hiker was transported to a Wilcox Medical Center emergency room.