Las Vegas Advisor: Iconic volcano on Vegas Strip will soon cease its eruptions

The days are numbered for the iconic volcano on the Las Vegas Strip.

After more than 30 years of exploding daily at the Mirage, it’s been confirmed that the volcano will be demolished as part of the complete rebranding of the resort to a Hard Rock.

When the volcano was introduced in 1989, it was the first of several free spectacles that were introduced during that era, including the pirate battle at Treasure Island, the Bellagio fountains and the light show at the Fremont Street Experience.

It’s expected that the volcano space will be used for an announced guitar-shaped hotel tower. No date for the demolition has been announced.

Rams favored: The Los Angeles Rams are 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. The game total opened at 50 and has settled at 48.5. It’s expected that the betting handle will be up significantly compared to last year’s pandemic-hampered results.

Ghostbar retuning: The Ghostbar is coming back at the Palms. The rooftop nightclub that opened in 2001 is considered one of the first “ultralounges.” It became Apex Social Club in 2018 for a short time before the resort closed, but will reclaim its famous name upon the Palms’ reopening this spring.

Just for laughs: Wiseguys Comedy Las Vegas has opened in the downtown Arts District. The club has ticketed shows and free open-mic nights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The national anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take Mickey Guyton to sing the Anthem is 1:35. It’s a low mark considering that last year’s time was 2:17 and seven of the last nine years have gone over two minutes. You can’t bet this “prop” in Las Vegas sports books; it’s put up in offshore books only.

