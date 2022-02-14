Honolulu police arrest man in connection with murder of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara

Honolulu police tonight arrested a man in connection with last month’s murder of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

Eric Thompson was arrested at 6:10 p.m. for murder in the second degree and use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony, police said. Bail was set at $1 million.

Tokuhara’s mother discovered the body of her 47-year-old son at his Waipahu clinic on the morning of Jan. 13. He had a gunshot wound.

A week later 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for the man in front of the Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare clinic to honor Tokuhara, who was described by acquaintances as a healer and a good friend to all.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department thanked the public for helping to identify the suspect and urged anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.