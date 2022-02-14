comscore Honolulu police arrest man in SUV theft from dealership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police arrest man in SUV theft from dealership

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:10 pm

Honolulu police arrested a man after he allegedly took a sport utility vehicle from a car dealership in Kalihi Saturday.

The alleged theft occurred at Honolulu Ford on North King Street at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said an employee at the dealership was inspecting a vehicle when the suspect described to be in his late 30s to early 40s got into the SUV and drove off. The employee followed the vehicle until officers stopped him in the Ala Moana area.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
VIDEO: Former UH Warrior and CFL great Chad Owens hosts Star-Advertiser sports show ‘The CO2 RUN DWN’
Next Story
Flight attendant strikes unruly passenger on head with coffee pot in struggle to restrain him

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up