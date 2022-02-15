High-surf warning in effect for north shores of smaller islands

A large west-northwest is expected to bring surf up to 28 feet to the north shores of Oahu and Kauai County and has prompted a high-surf warning for affected shores.

A high-surf warning is in effect for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the west shores of the Big Island through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a high-surf advisory remains in effect for the north and west shores of Maui and Molokai, also through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the swell arrived in the islands early this morning and will continue to build throughout the day. It is expected to bring advisory-level surf to the exposed shores of most islands before easing Wednesday night.

Forecasters said surf will build to 22 to 28 along the north shores of Kauai and Niihau, and 20 to 25 feet along the north shores of Oahu. The surf along the west shores of Kauai and Niihau is expected to reach up to 18 to 24 feet, with the west shores of Oahu seeing up to 15 to 20 feet.

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous, the NWS said in its bulletin today. “Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.”