Man, 34, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara
Man, 34, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara

  Today

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the January shooting death of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu.

Eric H. Thompson was charged with second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony.

Police arrested Thompson at 6:10 p.m. Monday and released him three hours later after he posted $1 million aggregate bail.

Tokuhara’s mother found her son dead with a gunshot wound in his clinic on Waipahu Depot Street on the morning of Jan. 13.

More than 200 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held a week later in remembrance of Tokuhara, 47, who enjoyed surfing, fishing and paddling.

