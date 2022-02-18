Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Honolulu rail transit project is estimated to cost $11.395 billion with a deficit of $1.96 billion. A Page A1 story Thursday had incorrect figures.

>> For information about the Tonga Relief Effort Donation Drive, email M.Tonga.Hopoi@gmail.com. An incorrect email address was listed Thursday on Page B2.