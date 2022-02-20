Honolulu firefighters assist motocross rider injured in Kahuku

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a motorcylcist suffering from “cardiac symptoms” at Kahuku Motocross park today.

According to HFD, a 911 call was received around 11:53 a.m. today. One unit responded with approximately 4 personnel.

Upon arrival at 12:21 p.m., firefighters learned the patient was deep in the park and in response, “upgraded the incident with a request for the assistance of an HFD rescue company and Air 1.”

Additional units were dispatched at 12:53 p.m. with Emergency Medical Services also arriving at the scene to assist firefighters.

HFD’s Air-1 helicopter and rescue personnel on the ground coordinated an “enroute pick up” at Sunset Elementary Beach elementary school. Once they found the patient, paramedics provided care.

HFD then extricated the patient via helicopter and transported them to the landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS.