Honolulu firefighters extricate woman in her 30s following Likelike Highway crash

The Honolulu Fire Department extricated an injured woman following a three-vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe today.

According HFD, a 911 call was received at 12:50 p.m. with four units responding with approximately 14 personnel. The first HFD unit arrived at 12:55 p.m. found the woman, who was in her late 30s, injured and pinned in the vehicle.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to free the woman from the car at 1:09 p.m. and and handed her off to an on-scene Emergency Medical Services unit.

HFD said no other injuries were reported.