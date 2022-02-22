‘Magnum P.I.’ filming closes section of North Shore road today, Wednesday

A small section near the top of Kaukonahua Road on Oahu’s North Shore is scheduled for closure today and Wednesday for the filming of stunts for CBS’s television series, “Magnum PI,” according to city officials.

The closure is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days, which officials said is outside of morning or afternoon peak travel times.

The section of Kaukonahua Road will remain closed for safety as the production films driving scenes with professional stunt drivers. Honolulu Police Department officers will be on-site to ensure the public’s safety.

“The producers of ‘Magnum PI’ thank the people of Hawaii for their kokua and support of Hawaii’s film industry,” said the city in a news release.

“Magnum P.I.,” which is filming its fourth season, is just one of a number of high-profile projects that have come to Oahu for the 2021-2022 year, officials said. Among them are a Netflix film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, the “Aquaman” film starring Jason Momoa, the Disney+ series “Doogie Kamealoha,” a new HBO pilot set on the North Shore called “Ke Nui Road” and “NCIS: Hawaii.”

City officials said the film industry was one of a handful of industries that was able to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating hundreds of jobs and infusing an estimated $423 million into the economy in calendar year 2021.