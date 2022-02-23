comscore Man, 23, charged in Iwilei robbery involving machete | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 23, charged in Iwilei robbery involving machete

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a homeless man in Iwilei.

Jay Kony, also known as Take Miecho, was charged with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $15,000.

The alleged robbery occurred at a homeless encampment on Iwilei Road at about 9:35 p.m. Friday.

Police said a male suspect with a machete took the victim’s personal belongings.

The victim, 37, sustained lacerations to his face and back. Police said he is in good condition.

Officers arrested Kony in McCully early Saturday on suspicion of robbery.

