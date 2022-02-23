Officials identify 4 people killed in Kauai helicopter crash

The four crew members killed in Tuesday’s deadly helicopter crash on Kauai have been identified.

Croman Corp., an Oregon-based helicopter company that operated the helicopter, identified the crash victims as:

>> Daniel Maurice, 64, who was the chief pilot, check airman and FAA-designated pilot examiner

>> Patrick Rader, 55, who was the command pilot and check airman

>> Ericka Tevez-Valdez, 42, who was a mechanic and aircrew

>> Matthew Haider, 44, who was a mechanic and aircrew

Maurice resided in Lyle, Wash., and Rader, Tevez-Valdez and Haider resided on Kauai. All crew members were employees of Croman Corp.

>> RELATED: 4 killed in Kauai helicopter crash

The Pacific Missile Range Facility’s emergency personnel as well as Kauai firefighters responded to the crash on the northern area of the installation shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sikorsky S-61N helicopter was conducting routine training operations under contract with the Navy, according to the helicopter company.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive on Kauai tonight. Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the Navy are also expected to arrive today.

A representative of Croman Corp. is en route to Kauai. The company has provided air support services at the Pacific Missile Range Facility since 2007.