Hawaii Supreme Court orders delay to start of candidate filing period

The Hawaii Supreme Court today ordered the State Office of Elections to withhold issuing candidate nomination papers for the 2022 election while it considers a legal challenge to new redistricting maps for state legislative districts.

The Elections Office was supposed to open the candidate filing period Tuesday. Candidates have a deadline of June 7 to return their nomination papers.

The court order came in response to a petition filed Wednesday by 11 Hawaii voters alleging the new maps fail to adhere to constitutional requirements, in particular the one that says House districts must be wholly contained within Senate districts when practicable.

The high court instructed the state to respond to the challenge by March 3.

Bill Hicks, one of the 11 petitioners, said, “There’s no joy in taking this action. Sadly, it became necessary to stand up in this manner to ensure compliance with our Hawaii Constitution.

“The objective is to obtain better legislative districts, that is districts where House districts are fully contained within and aligned with Senate districts as directed by our Constitution. This will result in more effective representation and enhance the ability of neighborhoods to successfully advocate for issues of local concern.”

Hicks, who is also chairman of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, was active in the public-participation portion of the redistricting process. He even offered his own proposed maps, which gained wide community support despite not receiving an official hearing by the Reapportionment Commission.

Hicks said 35 out of the state’s 51 House districts are not contained within complementary Senate districts.

The petitioners’ court challenge asserts that it is possible to have more of the House districts contained within Senate districts while still complying with the other constitutional mandates.

Prior to the Supreme Court order issued Thursday afternoon, the Office of Elections said it would not comment on pending litigation.

The primary election is Aug. 13, and the general election will be held Nov. 8.

Attorney Mateo Caballero, who represents the petitioners, explained that because Oahu’s filing requirements for candidates are relatively easy, those seeking office should be able to complete the paperwork by the June 7 filing deadline, even with a shorter filing period.