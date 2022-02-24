Honolulu police search for suspect in Mililani bank robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a man wanted for second-degree robbery of a bank in Mililani.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified man entered the Mililani American Savings Bank located at 95-221 Kipapa Dr. and gave a note to a teller presumably demanding money, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said in a news released today.

The teller gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the man, who then fled, according to police.

The man was described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and 180-200 pounds. He was also described as having a light complexion with acne scars on his face.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with a black shirt underneath. He was also wearing black, fingerless gloves, white shorts and gray athletic shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the incident can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also submit anonymous web tips via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.