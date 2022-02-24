Trial set for man accused of assaulting young girl in Kaneohe

A trial will be held in April for a 28-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Kaneohe.

Jai T. Troche stood before Judge Christine Kuriyama via video conference from the Oahu Community Correctional Center at his arraignment today on charges of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault.

The victim is under 10.

During the hearing, Troche’s court-appointed attorney, Harrison Kiehm, entered a not guilty plea to the charges on Troche’s behalf and requested supervised release or a bail reduction to $50,000 from $1 million.

Kuriyama confirmed Troche’s aggregate bail at $1 million and scheduled a bail hearing for Monday to address Kiehm’s request.

The alleged assault occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 31 at a community center at Hookipa Kahaluu, a public housing complex on Ahuimanu Road.

A male identified as Troche grabbed the girl by her arms and dragged her into the men’s restroom and locked the door, according to police in court documents.

She began to scream for help but he covered her mouth and began to sexually assault her, police said.

After the alleged assault, Troche exited the bathroom and fled, but witnesses detained him until police arrived.