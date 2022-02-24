Short-handed Rainbow Warriors beat Cal Poly with late run

Despite missing two starters, the University of Hawaii beat Cal Poly 63-54 in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game tonight at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Jerome Desrosiers and JoVon McClanahan both hit clutch 3-point shots down the stretch to make the difference in a close game. Desrosiers’ shot with 1:16 left broke a 54-all tie and started a UH run of the game’s last nine points.

Desrosieres led Hawaii with 15 points and McClanahan added 14.

Camren Pierce led the Mustangs with 15.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 8-4 in the conference and 14-9 overall. Poly fell to 1-12 and 5-20 with its eighth loss in a row.

Hawaii played without leading scorer Noel Coleman, who is out for the season after eye surgery, and Kamaka Hepa, who was in Alaska for his grandmother’s funeral. Hepa is expected to be back in time for Saturday’s home finale against Cal State Bakersfield.

Members of Hawaii’s legendary Fabulous Five team of 50 years ago were introduced at halftime.