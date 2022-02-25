High-surf warning in effect for most north, west shores of Hawaii through Saturday evening

A high-surf warning remains in place for the north- and west-facing shores of most isles through 6 p.m. Saturday due to a large, west-northwest swell.

The National Weather Service warns of dangerously large, breaking waves of 25 to nearly 40 feet along the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

Surf of 22 to 26 feet is expected along the north shores of Maui, and surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along the west shores of Hawaii island today.

Officials warn of “ocean water sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows, creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure including roadways.”

In addition, powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.

The large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Forecasters say the large swell will continue to build surf heights above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores through Saturday. Surf is expected to decrease to advisory levels by Saturday night, then fall below those thresholds Monday morning.

Kauai County’s Ocean Safety Bureau is advising the public not to swim at North Shore beaches from Anini to Kee.

Surf along south facing shores remains at 1 to 3 feet, while surf along east shores remains at 3 to 5 feet today and Saturday.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, meanwhile, has issued a box jellyfish alert this morning for Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches. Warning signs have been posted.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for all waters northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Saturday.