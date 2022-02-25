Honolulu Police Department’s central receiving desk reopens after construction

Operations at the Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving Division resumed today after contractors completed construction to the cellblock and sally port three months ahead of schedule.

Contractors of Ralph S. Inouye Co. Ltd., replaced the cellblock and sally port doors and frames, replaced lighting fixtures and installed a new ramp that is compliant with the American Disabilities Act at the adult release area on the makai side of the building.

The project cost more than $4.2 million.

Construction began in October 2021 and was slated to be completed in June.

“This is the first renovation of the Central Receiving Division since the building was built in 1992,” said Honolulu police Capt. Parker Bode.

During construction, adults arrested in patrol Districts 1, 6 and 7 from Chinatown to Hawaii Kai were processed at the Kalihi Police Station. Adults who were unable to post bail were taken to the Kapolei Station. Juveniles arrested in Districts 1, 6 and 7 were processed at the Pearl City Station.

More than 50 police officers on various shifts work in the Central Receiving Division. Operations at the division was to resume at noon today.