Fight near Institute of Human Services shelter leads to fatal stabbing of homeless man

A fight near the Institute of Human Services’ Iwilei facility ended in a fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old homeless man late Friday night, according to Honolulu police who have opened a second-degree murder investigation.

The stabbing occurred during a fight between two homeless men just after 11:30 p.m., within about a block of the IHS Sumner Men’s Shelter.

The victim, identified by IHS as 27-year-old Bryson Bothelho-Kalima, was stabbed multiple times with a sharp object, according to a report by the Honolulu Police Department.

Police did not say exactly what weapon was used.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the Bothelho-Kalima was stabbed in the chest, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old suspect ran away after the stabbing, but responding officers located and arrested him several blocks away for suspicion of second-degree murder and third-degree promoting dangerous drugs.

Bothelho-Kalima and the suspect were acquaintances and guests at the men’s shelter, according to a statement from IHS.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless killing of our shelter guest, Bryson Bothelho-Kalima,” IHS statement said. “This tragedy underscores the challenges we are seeing with increased violence in our homeless community.”

The suspect, who is from the mainland, flew to Hawaii around Christmas after being released from prison, IHS said. With no place to stay, he came to the agency for shelter, but was asked to leave weeks ago because he repeatedly threatened others and had substance abuse issues, IHS officials said.