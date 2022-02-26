Rainbow Wahine blow out Cal Poly to remain in first in Big West basketball

Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team ran away from Cal Poly in the second half in a 73-49 rout today in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Phillips went 9-for-10 from the field in the game, including a 6-for-6 performance in the third quarter, and the Wahine held the host Mustangs to 15 points in the second half to earn their fifth straight road win and remain in first place in the Big West standings.

The Rainbow Wahine (15-9, 11-3 Big West) also got 13 points each from forwards Amy Atwell and Kallin Spiller and shot 47.5% from the field. UH led 37-34 at halftime then went 16-for-31 from the field in the second half to Cal Poly’s 6-for-29 to break away to their widest margin of victory of the season.

UH held a 39-37 lead with 7:40 left in the third quarter and Phillips accounted for 11 points in a 14–0 Wahine burst. Atwell drained a 3-pointer during the surge that pushed the UH lead to 49-37.

UH closes the regular season with a homestand starting Thursday against Cal State Northridge at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Wahine will face UC Santa Barbara on Saturday on senior night.