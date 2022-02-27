Honolulu firefighters airlift hiker off Crouching Lion Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a female hiker in distress on the Crouching Lion Trail in Kaaawa on Saturday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call to assist the hiker and sent five units with 16 personnel.

After the first unit arrived at 12:44 p.m., firefighters made their way up the trail on foot while simultaneously securing a landing zone at nearby Swanzy Beach Park.

Once firefighters made contact with the hiker, they attempted to escort her off the trail by foot.

The woman, however, was unable to continue and HFD airlifted additional personnel onto the trail in order to secure and transport her to the landing zone.

HFD said the hiker was uninjured.