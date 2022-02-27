Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada sports books set Super Bowl betting record

Nevada sports books set a record with $179.8 million in ­Super Bowl wagers, a 12% ­increase over the previous record of $158.5 million set in 2018. The Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals meant that Rams and under (total points scored) bettors got the money, though Bengals bettors who took +4 on the pointspread also cashed. The books won $15.4 million, which was 8.6% of the handle. The house doesn’t always win, but it usually does — this was the 30th time in 32 years that the ­casinos have won on the ­Super Bowl.

‘Mad Apple’: Details about the new Cirque du Soleil show at New York-New York have been released.

“Mad Apple” is described as a “cocktail of music, comedy, magic and mayhem that puts NYC nightlife under the Las Vegas lights.”

The show will feature comedian Brad Williams, marking the first time a standup comic will headline a Cirque production. This will make six Las Vegas Cirque shows in all, joining “O” (Bellagio), “Love” (Mirage), “Mystere” (Treasure Island), “KA” (MGM Grand) and “Michael Jackson One” (Mandalay Bay).

Light returns: After being shuttered for nearly two years, Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay celebrated its grand reopening last month with performances by Wyclef Jean and Sam Hunt. The return of Light is significant in that it’s the last of the major casino-based nightclubs to reopen.

Keno closed: The Fremont has closed its keno lounge that was famous for its 95¢ progressive 5-spot that increased by $25 daily. The closing continues the trend toward the elimination of live keno in Las Vegas.

Question: Has the Terrible’s casino on the way into Las Vegas from Los Angeles reopened?

Answer: Terrible’s in Jean, Nev., never reopened after the pandemic shutdown in 2020, and it looks like it never will. It was sold to a company that plans to replace it with a warehouse complex.

