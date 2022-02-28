Downtown power outage affects 900 customers; HECO says overnight repairs needed

Hawaiian Electric Co. reports that crews are working to restore power to customers in downtown Honolulu following a fire in a manhole at the intersection of South King and Richards streets that started about 5 p.m.

The outage affected nearly 900 customers and shut down traffic lights in rush-hour traffic.

“Repairs to the downtown underground network are complex; crews must first pump water from manholes before they can safely work on the underground cables,” HECO said in a news release. “Work will continue overnight and repairs are expected to be completed tomorrow.”

The release said the cause of the fire is under investigation.