Downtown power outage affects 900 customers; HECO says overnight repairs needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Downtown power outage affects 900 customers; HECO says overnight repairs needed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    HECO’s Ward Avenue complex.

Hawaiian Electric Co. reports that crews are working to restore power to customers in downtown Honolulu following a fire in a manhole at the intersection of South King and Richards streets that started about 5 p.m.

The outage affected nearly 900 customers and shut down traffic lights in rush-hour traffic.

“Repairs to the downtown underground network are complex; crews must first pump water from manholes before they can safely work on the underground cables,” HECO said in a news release. “Work will continue overnight and repairs are expected to be completed tomorrow.”

The release said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

