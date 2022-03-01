This airy pudding is a dream-like dessert

The particular joy of this pudding lies in the voluptuous softness it takes on as it sits in the refrigerator overnight. With time, the layers cohere: vanilla cookies, caramel-fried apples and salted cinnamon whipped cream, an airy dream in dessert form.

Caramel Apple Pudding

Ingredients for the caramel apples:

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 large crisp sweet-tart apples (1 pound), such as Fuji or Pink Lady, unpeeled and finely chopped (see Tip)

• 1/4 cup lemon juice (from 1-2 lemons)

• 1/4 packed cup dark brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for the whipped cream:

• 2 cups very cold heavy whipping cream

• 1 packed tablespoon dark brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For assembly:

• 1 (11-ounce) box vanilla wafers

Directions:

Make the caramel apples: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the apples, lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender and the liquid is reduced but saucy with the consistency of chunky applesauce, 15-20 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, make the whipped cream: In a large bowl, using a large whisk or an electric mixer, whisk the cream, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt until soft peaks form. (When you lift the whisk out of the bowl and turn it whisk-side up, a peak of cream should flop over onto itself.) Don’t overbeat; you’re looking for a soft-set whipped cream that drapes rather than plops.

Assemble the pudding: In a medium bowl or other serving vessel (preferably clear), arrange one-third of the vanilla wafers at the bottom, top with half of the caramel apples, then spread with half of the whipped cream. Repeat these layers once more and end with a final sprinkle of crushed vanilla wafers on top. (If you want crunch, save this final sprinkle for right before serving.) Cover and refrigerate until the cookies are soft, about 8 hours and up to 24 hours.

Total time: 35 minutes, plus chilling; serves 6-8.

Tip:

Though you could finely chop the apples by hand, cutting them into chunks and blitzing them in a food processor is infinitely quicker and highly recommended here.