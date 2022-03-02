2 injured in vehicle collision on Farrington Highway in Waipahu

Two people were injured after a vehicle collision on Farrington Highway in Waipahu this afternoon.

First responders reported the accident taking place at around 12:45 p.m. on the highway near a Times Supermarket.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, including one that had rolled over on its side, the Honolulu Fire Department reported. The man inside the overturned vehicle was able to get out himself, but his mother was still inside, and HFD personnel had to remove her using hydraulic extrication tools.

The mother, aged 71, is in critical condition, and her 31-year-old son is in serious condition, reported the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was not injured, HFD said.

The Honolulu Police Department closed the highway in both directions between Waipahu Depot and Mokuola streets. Drivers can use Hikimoe Street as a detour.