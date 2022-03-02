2 men escape Waipahu house fire; family dog dies

Two men safely escaped an early morning fire that broke out at a home in Waipahu today.

Eleven units with more than 35 firefighters responded to the fire at 94-495 Palai Street in Village Park just after 1:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found a fully-involved fire at a single-story home, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control shortly after 1:40 a.m. and extinguished it a half-hour later.

Emergency Medical Services personnel assessed two occupants, a man in his mid-70s and another man in his mid-50s, for smoke inhalation. Both declined to be taken to the hospital.

HFD said one dog died in the fire and three other dogs are unaccounted for.

The home was equipped with smoke alarms that alerted the residents of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.