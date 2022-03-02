Honolulu Hale to be lit in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine

Honolulu Hale, at Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request, will be illuminated in the colors of blue and yellow today to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian military’s invasion of the sovereign country.

The United Nations General Assembly in a historic vote today also demanded that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops from Ukraine, the Associated Press reported, with both “world powers and tiny island states alike condemning Moscow” for its unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24.

“I have absolute contempt for what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” said Blangiardi in a statement. “It is absolutely horrible what’s going on, and we can only pray for the families and individuals whose lives are being shattered. I desperately hope that somehow, some way, through diplomacy or some other action that this comes to an end quickly.”

On Maui, Mayor Michael Victorino proclaimed today as “Ukraine Solidarity Day” at a gathering this morning at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, followed by a flag raising ceremony and heartfelt messages of empathy for the Ukrainian people.

“This was an important gathering for our community,” said Victorino in a news release. “Not many people know that Ukrainians came to Hawaii as contract laborers during the early 1900s, so we share that plantation heritage.”

Victorino vowed to keep the Ukrainian flag flying alongside the flags of the U.S. and Hawaii until the war ends.