Honolulu medical examiner confirms murder-suicide as cause of death in Waialua

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed today that the deaths of a 37-year-old Waialua man and his 3-year-old son was a case of murder-suicide.

Both father and son were killed Monday morning by a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found the pair dead in a bed inside their Kuhi Street home in Waialua.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dexter Blue-Lorenzo (also known as Dexter Lazo); and the manner of death was suicide. Dexter Blue-Lorenzo Jr.’s death was classified as a homicide.

The Department of Public Safety said police had not contacted the department as of this afternoon, but confirmed that an employee by the name of Dexter Blue-Lorenzo was hired in June 2017 as an adult corrections officer, and that he worked at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

“Our heartfelt prayers are with the family right now,” Public Safety Director Max Otani said in a written statement. “This is a senseless tragedy, made all the worse because it involved a child. No one should have to go through what they are going through right now.”

The family set up a GoFundMe page, “Rest in Love DJ Blue-Lorenzo,” to cover the boy’s funeral expenses.

“We lost our little DJ this morning February 28th 2022. He was just three years old. He loved anything to do with the ocean. He loved playing on the sand with his siblings. On behalf of his mother and sisters, we humbly ask for the community’s support.

“DJ was lost in a tragic incident in Waialua, Hawaii. The details have been all over Oahu news. Forgive us for leaving out all the tragic details here,” wrote Jovelyn Blue Quiddaoen, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of Jacqueline Blue-Lorenzo.

Police were initially responding to a 9:33 a.m. argument call at the house.

A girl at the house told police she was unable to get into a locked bedroom where her father and 3-year-old brother were. Officers entered the bedroom through a window at the rear of the house and found the man and boy dead.

Neighbors said they had heard gunshots, and later saw the mother arrive a few hours later.

They said the couple would take walks with the little boy in the afternoon, but the family was quiet and kept to themselves.