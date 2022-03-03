Emergency repair work for Rainbow Bridge in Haleiwa to begin this month

City officials said emergency repair work will begin on Rainbow Bridge in Haleiwa, with the staging of equipment to begin next week.

No road closure is expected for Kamehameha Highway or the bridge, but the contractor will begin setting up a staging area on Monday to perform work underneath it, with in-water work to begin the following week.

Repair work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, and is expected to last about two months.

Construction crews and equipment will be staged out of Haleiwa Harbor, officials said, and will not impede traffic flow on Kamehameha Highway. The job site staging area will be delineated with fencing.

Besides the installation of grout bags within a critical area of the southwest bridge abutment, the contractor will deploy a “turbidity curtain” around the existing center pier.

An opening will be maintained to the north of the center pier for passing watercraft and paddlers during construction.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of April, officials said, barring unforeseen conditions.

For additional information, contact the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction at 808-768-8756.