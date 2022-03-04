High surf advisory issued for north, west shores of smaller isles

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of all isles from Niihau to Molokai, and for the north shores of Maui, through 6 a.m. Saturday due to a northwest swell.

The National Weather Service expects large, breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet along the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui today. Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Weather officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, which make swimming difficult and dangerous. The public should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

The northwest swell is expected to gradually lower over the weekend, but a new north-northeast swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday and peak Tuesday night.

Surf on south shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Saturday, while surf on east shores remains at 4 to 6 feet today and Saturday.