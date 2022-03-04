Visitor on Maui snorkeling trip dies after losing consciousness off Olowalu Landing

A 66-year-old man visiting from Missouri has died after losing consciousness while snorkeling, according to the Maui Police Department.

Maui police said officers responded to a call at Maalaea Harbor at about 11 a.m. on Thursday regarding the unresponsive man, who was participating in a snorkeling trip when he lost consciousness about 300 feet from shore in the Olowalu Landing area.

Life-saving measures were performed onboard, police said, and continued as the U.S. Coast Guard transported the man. Those measures, however, proved unsuccessful.

Police said the identity of the man visiting from Wildwood, Mo., is being withheld for 24 hours to give his family time to notify their extended family and friends of the death.

A preliminary investigation has found no signs of foul play, said police, who are classifying it as a miscellaneous, fatal accident. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.