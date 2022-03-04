No. 5 Vanderbilt shows off its power to beat Hawaii to open baseball series

No. 5 Vanderbilt hit three home runs in a 9-2 win over Hawaii tonight to open a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium.

An announced sellout of 4,405 saw the Commodores win the first of a four-game series.

Right-hander Chris McElvain, a junior from Thompson Station, Tenn., struck out 13 in seven innings, including seven in a row from the fifth to the seventh inning. In the sixth, McElvain struck out the side on 11 pitches to earn the win.

McElvain walked one, induced eight groundouts and did not allow a drive to the outfield.