VIDEO: Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Department of Health Director Libby Char discuss permanent closure of Red Hill storage facility

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Department of Health Director Libby Char held a press conference this afternoon following the Pentagon’s announcement this morning to refuel and permanently close the leaking Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the decision Monday based on a new Pentagon assessment. The decision is also in line with the Department of Health’s emergency order to drain fuel from the tanks at the Red Hill facility.

“This is great news for the people of Hawaii,” Ige said in a statement. “Our national defense begins with the health and safety of our people, and there are better solutions for strategic fueling today than there were when the Red Hill storage facility was built. We look forward to working with the Navy to safely defuel and permanently close the storage facility.”

Environmental Health Deputy Director Kathleen Ho, who joined the press conference, said the work does not end there.

“We will remain vigilant to make sure the Navy follows through on its promises it made today,” she said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.