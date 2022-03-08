Kauai police identify missing swimmer as 44-year-old Kilauea man

Kauai police have identified a missing 44-year-old man who disappeared Monday after failing to return from a swim at Rock Quarry Beach as Huy Nguyen of Kilauea.

First responders were sent at 7:45 p.m. Monday to search for along the shoreline and wooded area of the beach in Kilauea until 11 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters with three stations, Rescue 3, Air 1, the on-duty battalion chief, along with the Coast Guard, Ocean Safety Bureau, the Kauai Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources are responding.

The Coast Guard deployed air and water assets to search Monday for an overnight search.

This morning, rescuers continued their searches.