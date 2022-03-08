Paragliders collide above Makapuu, 911 caller says

Fire and police personnel are responding to a paraglider crash at Makapuu this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:16 p.m. from a caller who reported seeing two paragliders collide above the Makai Research Pier, HFD spokeswoman Louise Kim McCoy said.

The caller described the paragliders landing on the mountain above the research center.

However, fire personnel at the scene report a single paraglider is on the mountain. It is unclear what actually occurred, but rescue efforts are underway.

The first HFD unit arrived at 12:25 p.m. and established a landing zone at Kaupo Bay Beach Park.

Police, in a brief online report, said, “hanglider stuck in mountain.”