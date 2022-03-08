Police searching for suspect in Waianae attempted murder

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect after he allegedly hit a 25-year-old woman with his car following an argument at the Waianae Boat Harbor early today.

Two groups of people were drinking at the harbor when an argument between the groups broke out at about 1:20 a.m., police said.

The suspect then allegedly drove his car toward the other group, striking the woman.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle described as a green four-door Toyota Corolla with a Hawaii license plate GYC 424.

The suspect and victim do not know one another.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene but the victim declined to be taken to a hospital.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect and the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.