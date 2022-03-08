comscore Police searching for suspect in Waikiki bank robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police searching for suspect in Waikiki bank robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • Video by CrimeStoppers Honolulu

  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    A screenshot from surveillance video shows the suspect in the robbery of Central Pacific Bank-Waikiki Branch.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a Feb. 23 bank robbery in Waikiki.

Police said a male entered Central Pacific Bank-Waikiki Branch at 333 Seaside Ave. at about 2:35 p.m. and presented a demand note to a teller. The note stated he had a firearm.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches and 180 pounds. He has short black hair and acne under his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

