Police searching for suspect in Waikiki bank robbery

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a Feb. 23 bank robbery in Waikiki.
Police said a male entered Central Pacific Bank-Waikiki Branch at 333 Seaside Ave. at about 2:35 p.m. and presented a demand note to a teller. The note stated he had a firearm.
Police said the suspect fled the scene after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches and 180 pounds. He has short black hair and acne under his eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
