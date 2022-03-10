Jocelyn Alo leads No. 1 Oklahoma to 12-3 win over Baylor as home run chase continues

Jocelyn Alo hit a three-run double and finished 2-for-3 with a walk in No. 1 Oklahoma’s 12-3 win over Baylor in its opening game of the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Classic today at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Alo, a fifth-year senior who graduated from Campbell High, is still tied for the NCAA career home run record with 95 after failing to go deep for the eighth consecutive game.

The two-time Star-Advertiser All-State player of the year in high school played at home for the first time since winning a second straight state championship with the Sabers in 2017.

Alo singled in the first inning, hit a bases-clearing double during an eight-run second inning and walked in the fourth.

She lined out to first base for the second out in the top of the fifth.

The game was called after five innings due to the eight-run mercy rule.

The defending national champion Sooners improved to 17-0 this season with 13 victories via run rule.

Alo hit a school-record 34 homers to lead the NCAA in 2021 and was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

She entered today’s game hitting .474 this season with four doubles, seven homers, 18 walks and 20 RBIs in 16 games. Her on-base percentage was an NCAA-best .661.

In the final game of her high school career, Alo walked in all four plate appearances and was never thrown a strike in a 2-0 win over Mililani.

Alo also won a state wrestling title at 184 pounds as a Kahuku sophomore before transferring to Campbell.