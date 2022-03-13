Honolulu Fire Department investigates 2-alarm Mokuleia blaze

The Honolulu Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a two-alarm fire in Mokuleia on Friday night.
Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. for a building fire at 68-330 Olohio Street, with the first of 10 units arriving at the scene at 10:23 p.m.
Upon arrival, HFD discovered a single story residence completely involved with fire and pivoted to a “defensive fire attack,” according to a release. Nine people living in the home were able to safely evacuate without injuries.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 10:49 p.m. and reported it completely extinguished at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, HFD said, adding a fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
No damage estimate was immediately available.
