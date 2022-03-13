Rainbow Wahine basketball to face Baylor in NCAA Tournament

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will face Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Waco, Texas.

Hawaii’s place in the 68-team bracket was revealed as the Rainbow Wahine arrived back on campus after making the trip back from Henderson, Nev. The Wahine (20-9) earned the Big West’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament with a 59-48 win over UC Irvine in the conference tournament final on Saturday at the Dollar Loan Center.

UH is the No. 15 seed in the Wichita Region with second-seeded Baylor (27-6) hosting first- and second-round games at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

UH will take an eight-game winning streak into its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016, when the Wahine met UCLA at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.